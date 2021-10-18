Court extends orders barring arrest of judges Juma Chitembwe, Aggrey Muchelule

Aggrey Muchelule

Justices Juma Chitembwe (left) and Aggrey Muchelule.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has extended temporary orders barring arrest and prosecution of justices Juma Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule over a Sh6.3 million bribe and abuse of office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.