Court extends excise duty suspension on petroleum products

Justice Anthony Mrima

Justice Anthony Mrima at Milimani High Court, Nairobi. He said the temporary orders issued in September last year blocking the increase in excise duty will remain in force until a petition filed by two Kenyans, over fears that a higher excise duty would increase the cost of living, is determined.

By  Joseph Wangui

The High Court has extended orders suspending a proposed higher excise duty on petroleum products, meaning the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will lose millions of shillings in revenue.

