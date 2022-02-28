Court extends excise duty suspension on petroleum products

The High Court has extended orders suspending a proposed higher excise duty on petroleum products, meaning the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will lose millions of shillings in revenue.

The KRA argues that the orders will also compel the government to borrow money to plug the deficit and that in turn will result in higher inflation.

The new excise duty of 4.97 percent, in line with the average annual inflation rate, was to take effect on October 1, 2021.

Justice Anthony Mrima said the temporary orders issued in September last year blocking the increase will remain in force until a petition filed by two Kenyans, over fears that a higher excise duty would increase the cost of living, is determined.

The judge said citizens would not be able to recover the charges if the petition succeeds but the State has the machinery to raise more taxes.

"Further, it is not lost to this court that Kenyans are currently struggling under the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, hence, it can only be prudent that the petition be first heard to determine whether the intended taxes are within the permissible constitutional and legal limits," Justice Mrima said.

"This court is also alive to the fact that the State has the ability to readjust its budgetary allocations and projections further to seeking foreign aid and borrowings."

The initial orders were issued on September 27 and an attempt by the KRA to overturn them in the Court of Appeal was futile. The judges dismissed the request, saying it was premature and meant to derail the petition that was yet to be concluded.

In court papers, the petitioners, Mr Isaiah Odando and Mr Wilson Yata, argued that the proposed increase in excise duty would raise the cost of living.

They said Kenyans were already suffering under high fuel prices and a further increase would hurt the transport sector and compound the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They faulted the Senate’s Finance and National Planning Committee for rejecting a report by audit firm KPMG that suggested the exclusion of excise duty, fees and other charges in computing the taxable value of fuel products on the basis that the high fuel prices were unsustainable and a threat to economic recovery.

They decried mismanagement and the lack of transparency and accountability in the Petroleum Subsidy Fund, saying the fund no longer served its intended purpose.

They also argued that Parliament had ignored the views of the people on high taxation.

They contended that the government had not been transparent, open and accountable to Kenyans, saying fuel prices were higher than those in “landlocked neighbouring countries” and its “taxes higher than the landed prices of fuel".

They sued the KRA, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), the Cabinet secretaries for Treasury, Energy and Petroleum and the National Assembly. The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi branch has joined the case as an interested party.

The KRA had opposed the orders, saying the government would lose revenue and that the petitioners would not be able to compensate the taxman for the losses if their petition failed.

It also said the revenue projections had been factored into the budget estimates approved by the National Assembly and if the orders were allowed they would result in a shortfall in revenues.

For its part, Epra, through Edward Kinyua, the director of petroleum and gas, said it ensures transparency by consistently publishing and informing the public about the various components of the petroleum price.

The three Cabinet secretaries and the National Assembly had also urged the court to dismiss the request for temporary orders, saying they would be prejudiced as there would be no way to recoup the money that would be lost.