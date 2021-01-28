Court exonerates suspect in Senator Kabaka's death

A secondary school teacher who was with Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka on the night he died is not to blame for his death, a Nairobi court ruled Thursday.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi freed Ms Esther Nthenya Muli after receiving a report from the Government Chemist showing that Mr Kabaka was not poisoned.

Mr Ndungi said the medical report indicated that the food and drinks which Mr Kabaka and Ms Muli consumed on the fateful night were free of any toxic lasing.

“The government analyst's report clears Ms Muli from any blame over the death of the senator,” a State prosecutor informed the magistrate.

The prosecutor applied to have the case file closed and be taken back to the DPP for perusal and advice.

“This marks the end of your continued court attendance. You may now carry on with your daily engagements,” Mr Ndungi told Ms Muli while freeing her.

The magistrate noted that Ms Muli did not miss any court session when required.

Her lawyer, Mr Daniel Maanzo, who is also the MP for Makueni, claimed Mr Kabaka died of a blood clot in the brain.

“I thank the court for freeing Ms Muli and exonerating her from blame over the death of Mr Kabaka,” Mr Maanzo said.

Ms Muli found herself in trouble and facing an attempted murder charge after the lawmaker collapsed in an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, while in her company.

Police investigators had told a Nairobi court that the senator checked in at 3Dee Apartment and booked apartment number 306.

One hour later, Ms Muli, a secondary school teacher from Wote, Makueni County, joined him.

“From the apartment room, they ordered drinks and food through telephone from the nearby 3Dee Restaurant, which were brought and served by the apartment’s employees,” the investigating officer Jason Matete said.

Mr Kabaka died after several days in hospital.