Court allows DPP to withdraw NYS graft charges against ex-PS Lilian Omollo

A Nairobi court has allowed the withdrawal of corruption charges against former Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo.

Anti-corruption chief magistrate Lucas Onyina marked the case against the former Youth and Gender PS as withdrawn following an application by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mercy Gateru.

The withdrawal of charges heralds the collapse of the multiple cases against the former PS, who was charged on May 29, 2018, over the alleged loss of funds at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Ms Omollo requested a review in 2018 and the Office of the DPP agreed.

So far, no witness in the case has mentioned her.