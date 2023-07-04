Court allows DPP to withdraw NYS graft charges against ex-PS Lilian Omollo

Lilian Omollo ps court

Former PS State Department of Public Service and Youth Development Lilian Mbogo –Omollo at Milimani Courts in this photo taken on May 29, 2018. She was facing abuse of office charges.

Photo credit: File I Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court has allowed the withdrawal of corruption charges against former Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo.

Anti-corruption chief magistrate Lucas Onyina marked the case against the former Youth and Gender PS as withdrawn following an application by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mercy Gateru.

The withdrawal of charges heralds the collapse of the multiple cases against the former PS, who was charged on May 29, 2018, over the alleged loss of funds at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Ms Omollo requested a review in 2018 and the Office of the DPP agreed.

So far, no witness in the case has mentioned her.

More follows

