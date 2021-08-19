Court declines to quash fraud case against two suspects

A magistrate declined to terminate Sh48.3 million fraud case against two suspects, who pretended to be procurement officers from the Kenya Prisons Department.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi refused to throw out the case against Beatrice Wambui Gichumba and Jared Otieno Aluoch, citing that he does not express permission from the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP).

Wambui and Otieno are accused of introducing themselves to Mr Abdulahi Eda Mato as procurement officers capable of assisting him [Mato] win a tender to supply assorted foodstuffs to the Kenya Prisons at Sh48,386,000.

The suspects have denied forging a Local Purchase Order (LPO) number 3135040 for Kenya Prisons dated March 20, 2019 for the supply of assorted foodstuffs.

Otieno is separately charged with presenting to Mr Mato the alleged forged LPO for the supply of the foodstuffs.

Wambui was charged with obtaining fraudulently Sh390,000 from Mr Mato purporting she was in a position to assist him win the tender.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the suspects, through their lawyer, informed the magistrate that they have agreed with Mr Mato to settle the case out of court.

“We had informed the state prosecutor Mr Abel Omariba of our intention to settle this case out of court,” the court heard.

Mr Omariba said he had been informed by the defence lawyer but was opposed to the application because they are facing four counts, three of forgery and one of obtaining money through false pretence.

“If the accused have only agreed to settle the charge of obtaining money through false pretence, what happens to the forgery charges,” the magistrate asked the prosecutor.

He advised the suspects to discuss with the office of the director of public prosecutions on the fate of the forgery charges.

“This court cannot refuse to have the matter settled out of court. It has no interest in the matter,” the magistrate said.

He added: “Their request is in line with the alternative dispute resolution article of the Constitution, which is encouraged to reduce backlog.”

The magistrate directed the suspects and the prosecution to discuss the fate of the forgery charges.