Court declines to issue stay orders against Finance law

The High Court has for the second time declined to derail the Finance Bill 2023, which was signed into law on Monday morning by President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

Justice Mugure Thande failed to issue orders halting the implementation of the law as requested by five petitioners led by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and three others pending the hearing of a case that alleges the Bill was unconstitutional. The other petitioners are Eliud Karanja Matindi, Michael Kojo Otieno, Benson Odiwuor Otieno and Blair Angima Oigoro

“I urge the court to issue the conservatory orders suspending the implementation of the law. The ground has shifted so much as some of the orders have since been overtaken by events,” Mr Omtatah told court.

He stated that since filing the case last month the petitioners were yet to get the court’s audience.

“The National Assembly has considered and passed the Bill. We approached this court on May 31, 2023 and since then we have never been given audience. We sought the orders because what we had considered as a threat has become a violation,” Mr Omtatah said.

He also asked court for permission to amend the petition as some of the orders sought have since been overtaken by events.

“I pray to be given one day to amend the petition with co-petitioners to take on board what has happened since Parliament has concluded it’s business and the President has assented the Bill into law,” the Senator stated.

However, Justice Thande only allowed Mr Omtatah’s request to amend the case. He directed the petitioners to file and serve the amended petition by close of business yesterday. The Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury were directed to file their responses by July 3.

On June 5, the court declined the petitioners’ request to issue interim orders barring Parliament from debating the Bill. Instead, the court only certified the case as urgent. The petitioners wanted the court to bar Parliament from debating 13 sections of the Bill pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Yesterday, the Attorney-General and National Treasury Cabinet secretary opposed the granting of interim orders and started their defence by questioning the powers of the court (Constitutional and Human Rights Division) to deal with the case. They said that they had filed a preliminary objection challenging the authority of the court.

“There should be no conservatory orders until the preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court is heard and determined,” Treasury CS’s lawyer Kiragu Kimani said.

Meanwhile, hours after President William Ruto assented to the Bill, the Kenya Bora Tuitakayo Assemblies vowed to go to court to stop its implementation.

The lobby said yesterday that it has already lined up its lawyers and is ready to go to court to overturn the law, saying it does not represent the will of the people.

According to Cyprian Orina-Nyamwamu and Reuben Kigame, MPs have failed in their role of representing Kenyans by supporting a Bill that does not meet their needs.

“We say to Ruto that this Finance Bill you signed this morning will show you that you cannot rule Kenya by force. You must follow the constitution,” said Mr Nyamwamu.

The group expressed disappointment with the majority side in the National Assembly that voted unanimously for the Bill and announced a protest to shut down Parliament for failing to represent Kenyans. It said that on July 7, it will seek the support of Kenyans to shut down Parliament and other key government offices until the voice of Kenyans is heard.

“We will shut down all commissions and independent offices until they say they will play their constitutional roles. We are starting with Parliament because the failure and betrayal of MPs is why there is dictatorship and theft in this country,” it said.

Mr Kigame said that the cost of living continues to rise and that the President should listen to the voices of Kenyans instead of using the majority of MPs to forcefully impose new taxes.