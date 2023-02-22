Court declines to grant Pkosing bail stopping his arrest over banditry funding claims

The High Court has declined to grant Pokot South MP David Pkosing instant anticipatory bail over fear of imminent arrest and prosecution arising from allegations of funding banditry in the North Rift region.

Justice Diana Mochache instead directed the MP to furnish the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Inspector-General of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with the application so that they respond to his claims.

She, however, certified the application as urgent and fixed it for hearing for February 23,2023 at 3pm at the Milimani Law Courts.

In his application, the MP wanted to be granted the anticipatory bail immediately and block the police from arresting him pending the hearing of the case.

Mr Pkosing was last week interrogated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on suspicion of involvement in banditry in West Pokot and neighbouring counties and using his aircraft to perpetrate banditry in the region.

Court papers indicate that he was arrested and whisked away to the DCI headquarters on February 16, 2023 where he was interrogated and recorded a statement. He was later on released at 11.30pm.

He said that though he had been informed that the arrest was in connection to funding of banditry, the following day he was told that he was being investigated over allegations of money laundering.

In his court papers, he is challenging his alleged possible prosecution claiming that the allegations of banditry are farfetched and baseless.

Describing himself as a law abiding citizen, Mr Pkosing’s lawyer Danstan Omari said he was entitled to secure protection of the law as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Malicious intent

The lawyer argued that the court was obliged to enforce due process of the law and constitutionality.

Mr Omari said that after receiving summons from the DCI on February 17, 2023 and honoring the same, his client was yet to receive any other summons requiring him to attend to any police station or investigative agency.

“Inspector-General of police has already demonstrated malicious intent and a clear disregard for the rule of law by abusing due process as evidence by the unwarranted arrest and speedy transfer to DCI headquarters offices without availing him an opportunity to appear before the said offices on his own,” said his lawyer Danstan Omari in the application.

He said the MP was ready and willing to submit himself to “a just and fair legal system/process where his fundamental rights and freedoms are respected and protected”.

The MP further claimed his case with the police was a witch hunt stating that he was being persecuted for bailing out seven criminal suspects in a court case.

"I am being persecuted solely for offering to bail out seven young men from Kitale Law Court who were arraigned on 6/02/2023 in Kitale Misc Criminal Case No. E023 OF 2023," he said in the court papers.