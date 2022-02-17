Court

Failure by parents to formalise their marriage will not deny children the right to inherit wealth they are entitled to.

Court: Children entitled to inheritance despite parent's failure to formalise union

By  Brian Ocharo

Failure by parents to formalise their marriage cannot be used to deny children the right to inherit wealth they are entitled to by law, the High Court in Mombasa has ruled.

