Court blocks police from raiding Jimi Wanjigi's home

Police have been barred from invading or trespassing on the Muthaiga home of politician and businessman Jimi Wanjigi pending the determination of an application filed by his wife, Irene Nzisa Wanjigi.

High Court Judge Joe Omido also ordered the acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, or any officer under his orders, to refrain from confiscating or destroying any property belonging to the Wanjigis pending the determination of the case.

Ms Wanjigi and her children moved to court accusing the police of raiding their home on August 8, where they allegedly destroyed their property and confiscated dozens of items including mobile phones, money and precious items like earrings and gold rings.

Justice Omido said the courts grants “an order restraining the defendants or anyone acting under their instructions, behest, direction or authority from committing any acts of assault against the plaintiffs.”

The judge directed Ms Wanjigi to serve the court papers on Mr Masengeli and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, before the September 24 hearing.

Ms Wanjigi said on the evening of August 8, 2024 and the following morning, police officers forced their way into her house on Muthaiga Road.

She said during the invasion, the police broke down the gate to the residence, broke the door and windows to the main house and destroyed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, lighting, music automation and related equipment.

She said the officers confiscated five mobile phones, home communication devices, six laptops, i-Pads and other gadgets.

Ms Wanjigi added that the police officers allegedly confiscated several Cartier hoop love earrings, rings and studs valued at Sh3.6 million.

She alleged that the police also carted away $400 (about Sh51,600) in cash, old cut diamond earrings valued at $16,609 (Sh2.14 million), among other items.

Ms Wanjigi said her Muthaiga home has been repeatedly raided by state agents over the years, including in 2017 and 2022, and during the raids, similar damage was done to her property and her family was physically assaulted.

“The repeated raids of the home of the plaintiffs and the repeated assault of the applicants have ostensibly been occasioned by the state’s vendetta against one Jimi Wanjigi for his political activism. The plaintiffs and their home have nothing to do with Jimi Wanjigi’s political activism,” she said in an affidavit.