Court declines to postpone corruption case facing Evans Kidero

First Nairobi Governor Dr  Evans Kidero.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

  • Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has rejected a plea to postpone the trial of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and 10 others over concerns of Covid-19 infection risks.
  • While declining the request, the magistrate assured the parties that the court proceedings would be conducted in compliance with health safety protocols.

