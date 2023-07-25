High Court bars police from arresting Makadara MP George Aladwa

The High Court has barred the police from arresting Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Justice Diana Kavedza said the Constitution allowed the High Court to intervene "whenever any right or fundamental freedom of a citizen under the Bill of Rights is threatened".

She also directed the police to release mobile phones confiscated from Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The judge said Mr Aladwa had gone into hiding after receiving information that "the police were hot on his trail to arrest him and two others on trumped up charges".

The legislator has since resurfaced.

Lawyers Tom Kwanga, Duncan Okatchi, Jackson Awele, Peter Kaluma and Danstan Omari urged the judge to intervene and protect the rights of Mr Aladwa and MCAs Peter Imwatok (Makongeni) and Moses Ogeto Nyangaresi (Kilimani), who face imminent arrest.

Mr Kwanga told the court that the three politicians (Aladwa, Imwatok and Ogeto) were being persecuted for exercising their constitutional rights to assemble, picket and demonstrate.

In her ruling, Justice Kavedza said the application to have the three released on bail was "meritorious".

Aladwa, Imwatok and Ogeto have named the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Attorney-General as respondents.

She said the applicants had proved that their rights were at stake and granted the conservatory order restraining the respondents from "arresting, detaining, harassing and/or otherwise interfering with the liberty of the three politicians while exercising their constitutional rights to assemble, picket, demonstrate and freedom of expression".

Judge Kavedza ordered each of the three to pay a cash bail of Sh100,000 until September 26, 2023, when the case will come up for further directions.

The court, however, said the police are free to conduct investigations against the Makadara lawmaker without arresting or detaining him. The orders followed the arraignment of Mathare MP Antony Oluoch and two Nairobi County MCAs on charges of subversion.

Oluoch was released on Sh100,000 bail. He has deposited the money with the court.

In ordering the return of the phones to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Milimani Magistrate Esther Kimilu said the police must finish downloading whatever information they were tracking.

She ruled: "I direct the police to release Owino's mobile phones before the close of business today (July 25, 2023).

Ms Kimilu also ordered the Industrial Area Police Station Officer Commanding Station to explain why they continued to detain the vehicle of Tom Odongo Ong'udi.

The magistrate also ordered Calvin Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho to file a report at any police station under Kilimani Police Division about his assault by 30 thugs when he was detained at Kileleshwa Police Station on July 21, 2023. Gaucho told the court that he was assaulted.

Ms Kimilu directed that the case be mentioned for pre-trial directions on August 3, 2023.

Mathare MP was also directed to report to any police station to be issued with a P-3 Form over his alleged assault by police during his four-day detention.

He was charged on Monday with subversion and inciting the public to disobey lawful authority.

Theuri and Brian Khaemba for Oluoch expressed concern and dissatisfaction with the current regime for suspending the constitution and turning the country into a banana republic.