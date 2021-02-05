Court bars Aburi, his media company from linking Kiraitu to graft

A court has barred EALA MP Mpuru Aburi and his media house from publishing defamatory remarks linking Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to corruption.

Justice Thripsisa Cherere ruled Friday that the defamation suit filed by the county chief, alleging that his erstwhile ally was spreading propaganda about him, had merit and would be heard.

The judge barred Mr Aburi and his company, Bonten Media Group, from linking the governor to Anglo Leasing-type contracts, theft of public resources, money laundering and clandestine operations through foreign bank accounts.

Lawyer Ken Muriuki addresses the press on February 5, 2021, after a court barred EALA MP Mpuru Aburi from publishing defamatory remarks about Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Lawyer Ken Muriuki, for Mr Murungi, said the allegations by Mr Aburi portrayed his client negatively.

Mr Murungi, whose lawyer has lined up three witnesses, says the EALA MP acted with malice, spite and hatred in airing defamatory broadcasts.

He noted that he is a father, a Christian, a high-ranking civil servant and an elected governor, and that he was among 50 people who received the Jubilee Golden Award for distinguished public service.

The governor is seeking damages, both general and aggravated, and an apology from the two defendants.

