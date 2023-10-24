Court backs Windsor after firing guard who leaked secrets

Mr Stephen Muthinzi was going about his job as a security guard at the Windsor Golf and Country Club on August 16, 2018, when he stumbled on some documents in one of the meeting rooms.

The board of directors has just concluded its meeting and left, but one of them inadvertently left behind some documents in the room.

Mr Muthinzi picked up the documents and went through them but could not understand the information that they contained. He called a fellow guard, a Mr Bernard Kirui, who equally could not comprehend what was contained in the documents.

He took the papers and threw them in a dustbin and locked the room. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and it later emerged that the documents were confidential.

The security guard was suspended and eventually sacked for gross misconduct. His alleged offence was sharing of confidential documents with a colleague.

He challenged his dismissal, but the Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Jorum Abuodha upheld the termination in a ruling last week, stating that the reasons given by his former employers were valid.

“From the foregoing, the court is satisfied that there existed valid reasons for the termination of claimant’s services and that [it] was carried out through a fair procedure,” the judge said as he dismissed his petition.

The confidential documents he was accused of sharing with a colleague were board minutes relating to discussions on the human resources restructuring plan, the expected costs, the hotel liabilities, and the undertaking by the shareholders to inject more capital into the business.

The high-end hotel said sharing of the information instead of protecting it was injurious and amounted to gross misconduct.

In his defence, Mr Muthinzi said he called Mr Kirui so that he could help him ascertain whether the documents were important before deciding whether or not to involve their supervisor.

'Read but did not understand'

He stated that he was on guard duty during the meeting and, when it ended, he discovered that there were some documents left on the table and others on the floor.. He said he checked them to see if they were important so that he could inform his boss.

Mr Muthinzi admitted that he read one document but could not understand it, hence the reason for calling his workmate.

He said he noticed that the document was dated August 8, 2018, which he said was a previous board meeting, and, thinking it was outdated and had no value, he threw it in the dustbin.

The security guard said he went on with his businesses until August 30, 2018, when he was called by the chief security officer and asked about the documents.

The hotel management maintained that Mr Kirui was not authorised to see the document as anything at board level should not be shared with junior staff.

The court, however, heard that the document was not marked confidential. Further, the court was informed that the room was not supposed to be cleaned and that the security guard was not supposed to enter or inspect it. His role was to lock the room after meetings.

Windsor told the court that it followed the required procedure by giving the guard a show-cause letter, which he responded to, attended the disciplinary hearing with a fellow employee, defended himself, and a verdict to dismiss him was reached as per available evidence of disclosure of a confidential document.

The court heard that the decision to show him the door was duly communicated to Mr Muthinzi and reasons well-articulated as the sharing of confidential minutes with a fellow employee. The evidence adduced included the recorded statements, the CCTV footage, and the disciplinary proceedings.

He was also given his terminal dues but he declined to accept it, stating that his sacking was unprocedural.

During the hearing, the guard confirmed that the letter of appointment prohibited the disclosure of confidential documents to unauthorised persons.

He, however, maintained that he was not warned that the documents left behind were highly confidential and that is why he called Mr Kirui to confirm if the document was important.