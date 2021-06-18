Gavel
Court awarded man Sh133 million for public land 

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • State Law Office and the Department of Justice adversely mentioned for playing a big role in the irregular acquisition. 
  • Mr Hirji Seyani, a general building contractor, went to court seeking compensation and damages after the government demolished property on the land.

The government paid Sh133 million to acquire land it already owned in what lawmakers have termed blatant misuse of public resources. 

