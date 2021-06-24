Court allows Senator Cleophas Malala to join Matungu poll petition

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala addresses the press outside Kakamega Police Station on March 8, 2021 after recording a statement following on violence during the Matungu Consituency by-election on March 4.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court has allowed Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to join a petition challenging the victory of Amani National Congress (ANC) party in the recent Matungu parliamentary by-election, so that he can defend himself against allegations of perpetrating violence during the polls.

