Court allows Senator Cleophas Malala to join Matungu poll petition

A court has allowed Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to join a petition challenging the victory of Amani National Congress (ANC) party in the recent Matungu parliamentary by-election, so that he can defend himself against allegations of perpetrating violence during the polls.

Justice William Musyoka said Senator Malala has an identifiable stake in the petition filed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate David Were seeking to overturn the election of ANC's Peter Nabulindo.

The senator has been mentioned at least 45 times in the petition and the affidavits sworn by 15 witnesses in support of the petition as a perpetrator of violence which allegedly undermined the by-election held on March 4.

While allowing the Senator's request to join the case as an interested party, Justice Musyoka said Mr Malala is likely to be directly affected by the outcome of the petition, should it be found that there was violence as alleged, which is established to have been caused or contributed to by his conduct or actions.

Violence

"The violence is largely attributed to him and others, and I believe his joinder would assist the court to effectively and completely determine the matter with regard to the alleged violence," ruled Justice Musyoka.

In urging the court to allow his request, Mr Malala said having been mentioned adversely by the petitioner, he needed an opportunity to defend himself and that he has a duty to help the court to determine the petition.

He argued that the outcome of the petition could have a huge impact on his political career.

He explained that if the court nullifies the results of the by-election on the findings that he was so ingrained in the alleged incidents of violence, he was likely to be blamed for the cancelation of the election results.

The senator also said another impact is that he will be exposed to citation for exclusion from future elections, which would place his political career into jeopardy, given that he sits in Parliament as a member of the Senate.

Mr Malala cited Article 99 of the Constitution, on disqualifications for a Member of Parliament, which include being found to have misused or abused a State office or public office or in any way contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Suffer prejudice

On whether he would suffer prejudice, should he not be joined, he submitted that he would stand condemned unheard, as the accusations directed at him would go unanswered.

He stated that a damning judgment, around those accusations, could be fatal to his political career, and he may be exposed to drawn out litigation in an effort to clear his name.

He further submitted that the respondents (IEBC, its returning officer John Kiplagat and Mr Nabulindo) had reacted, in their responses to the petition, in a manner that did not seek to exonerate him.

The judge agreed with him but said his participation in the proceedings will be limited to the matters around the allegations made against him.

Mr Malala will also be at liberty to testify after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), its returning officer in the by-election and Mr Nabulindo have closed their (defence) case but he will not call any witnesses.

He will also be at liberty to cross-examine the other parties and their witnesses, but limiting himself to the allegations made against him.

The court documents say the by-election was characterised by excessive violence and intimidation of Mr Were's agents and IEBC officials. For instance, Mr Were alleges, his agents were abducted, forcibly confronted and locked up in classrooms.

Abduction

He also explains that the violence experienced by his agents and supporters include abduction, beating and injuring, stabbing, shooting, chasing or pursuing of his supporters, officials and agents into their homes and violently attacking them on election day.

"IEBC officials, petitioner’s agents and party officials were shot at, stabbed, beaten, and or flogged. For instance, Senator Cleophas Malala intimidated and physically assaulted voters and presiding officers at Munami, Mayoni, Mwira, Emakale, Namayiakalo and Emanani polling stations, to mention but a few," the petition indicates.

Mr Were further cites an incident at Munami Primary School, where he alleges that Senator Malala, and Mr Stanley Livondo led youths who invaded the polling centre, assaulted and dragged a female IEBC official out of the polling centre.

He narrates that they threw open the ballot boxes and scattered polling materials all over the school field, leading to intimidation of voters who, fearing for their safety, ran away without casting their ballots.

Mr Nabulindo won the parliamentary mini-poll after garnering 14,679 votes against Mr Were's 10,500 votes. United Democratic Alliance candidate Alex Lanya emerged third with 4,813 votes.

