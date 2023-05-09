Court allows Pastor Ezekiel access to his church pending further orders

The court has granted Pastor Ezekiel Odero and his followers access to the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, over-ruling Coast Region Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha's directive suspending church activities.

Mombasa Presiding Judge Olga Sewe has directed that the services at the church should not be interfered with pending the determination of Pastor Ezekiel's request to quash the freezing of his bank accounts and the restitution of the World Evangelism television frequency.

