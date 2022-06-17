Court acquits Chris Obure, others in Sh1.3bn Anglo Leasing graft case

Former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure, former Ministry of Transport Permanent Secretary Sammy Kyungu and former Secretary Ministry of Finance Samwel Chamobo Bundotich were on Friday acquitted from the Sh1.3 billion Anglo Leasing graft case.

The court in Nairobi ruled that the prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the suspects.



Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi said that although the suspects played a role in execution of the project, they did not act arbitrary and they confer any benefit to themselves.