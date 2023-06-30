Couple gets free Diani honeymoon after wedding in Ruto's presence

A couple got the rare chance of getting married in the presence of President William Ruto during the launch of government digital services.

As President Ruto made the last stop on his tour of various government services showcased at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the online marriage services under the Attorney General's Office were on display.

The civil marriage ceremony was officiated by Loise Bett, the Deputy Registrar in the office of the Attorney General.

The groom Nicholas Ngunjiri Mwangi and bride Judith Jelagat Kemboi had Benson and Cecilia as the witnesses.

The couple, who applied online about two months ago, were led through the wedding process and asked to say their vows.

"You are here, we are solemnising your marriage... before we proceed, is there anyone who wishes to object to this marriage? If not, you will be silent for the rest of your lives," said Ms Bett.

With no one objecting to the wedding, the registrar proceeded to guide them through the process, informing them of the bonds that would unite them for the rest of their lives.

Remains in place

“You become legally married to each other. This marriage cannot be dissolved in your lifetime unless by a valid judgment of divorce, and if either of you contracts any other marriage while this remains in place, you shall be guilty of an offence of bigamy which is punishable by law. That means one husband, one wife,” she said.

As this happened, the chief guest, President Ruto, and other government officials watched with smiles all around.

“I call upon all persons here present to witness that I Nicholas do take you Judith to be my lawful wedded wife,” the groom vowed as he put the ring on his wife’s finger.

“I call upon all persons here present to witness that I Judith do take you Nichola to be my lawful wedded wife,” the bride vowed back.

The registrar then pronounced them husband and wife under the Marriage Act, and they kissed before completing the process by signing the agreement.

They were immediately issued with their marriage certificate, and that was the end of the marriage and the President was invited to congratulate the couple.

The President announced that the two would be sponsored by the government for a four-night honeymoon at the Leopard Beach Resort in Diani.

A limousine will also take them to and from the resort with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki being tasked to organise the flight tickets.