Country is peaceful, secure, govt says, urges Kenyans to resume normalcy

The National Security Advisory Committee has urged Kenyans to resume their daily activities as the government continues to ensure the entirety of the country is safe and secure.

Addressing the nation from Harambee House, Head of Public Service and chair of the committee, Joseph Kinyua, assured Kenyans and foreigners residing in Kenya that the country remains secure and peaceful after the just concluded elections.

"The government has and continues to take all necessary measures to ensure that the entirety of the country is safe and secure and calls on all Kenyan and business community to resume their normal daily activities and get back to the business of building our great nation," said Mr Kinyua.

He added that the National Security and Advisory Committee held a meeting Tuesday morning to assess and consider the security situation in the country.

"On behalf of the committee I am pleased to confirm that our nation remains peaceful and secure. We laud all Kenyans for a high degree of civic duty and demonstrating tremendous patience as we waited for the declaration of the presidential election results," he added.

While lauding Kenyans maintaining peace and calm during the election period, Dr Kinyua added that the declaration of the presidential election results has set in motion other constitutional processes for the transition going forward.