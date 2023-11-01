Counties in fight to shield nature from human destruction 

Ann Wambui runs a bustling grocery store on the outskirts of Nyeri town. Over the years, she says, she has witnessed first-hand the transformative power of devolution as the county government battled to ensure a safe and clean environment.

“Previously, the stench of the garbage deposited just a few metres from my shop would keep clients away,” she explains.

Part of the county’s waste management efforts have been to modernise its waste collection fleets, ensuring that the satellite towns become cleaner.

Public Service and Solid Waste Management Executive Patrick Macharia says they have acquired state-of-the-art waste collection trucks and skip loaders.

In Embu, tea factories have been asked to switch from wood to solar energy. Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo says use of alternative sources of energy will help conserve forests.

When Mr Johnson Ouma, 67, from Mumboha in Luanda, Vihiga County retired from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), he did not know of any other occupation apart from planting trees.

He had knowledge of what to do to establish and manage tree nurseries after 30 years at KFS where he worked as a junior staff.

In 2022, Mr Ouma established a tree nursery on his quarter-acre plot where he produces over 1.4 million seedlings.

“I started with a nursery bed of 10,000 tree seedlings with a capital of Sh55,000. They have grown to 170,000 beds which are giving me millions of seedlings of 30 different types of trees,” he says.

Mr Ouma is among the many residents of Vihiga who have heeded a directive by the county leadership to plant more trees.

Governor Wilbur Ottichilo earlier has a keen interest in environmental conservation. Environment and Climate Change Chief Officer Richard Boiyo said Ward Climate Change Planning Committees and Risk Assessment Reports identified the main challenges in the county.

“We are uprooting eucalyptus trees planted along rivers and streams and replacing them with environment-friendly indigenous species,” said Mr Boiyo.

In addition, the county has set specific goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy sources and enhancing climate resilience by providing measurable targets to ensure accountability and facilitate monitoring and evaluation of progress towards climate change objectives.

Other devolved units that are trailblazers in the environment sector include Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kericho, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, and Kirinyaga.

The Trans-Nzoia County Government is working with the Kenya Water Towers agency (KWTA) to rehabilitate and conserve Mt Elgon and Cherangany water towers, two of the five water towers degraded by human activities.

They are investing in tree-planting in Kapolet among other public forests as well as promoting commercial farm forestry.

“The environmental conservation efforts by the county helps address challenges of food security and protection of flora and fauna,” says Mr Maurice Wanjala, who chairs the Kipsaina Wetland and Crane Conservation Group.

County Environment Executive Patrick Gacheru says several forests have been earmarked for rehabilitation.

In Turkana, residents are working closely with the Department of Environment to report cases of environmental degradation and pollution.

In Uasin Gishu, the county government is working on restoration of River Sosiani that faces extinction due to environmental destruction. The river has over the years experienced declined water volumes and environmental experts warn that it could soon dry up completely.

“Apart from the destruction of the water catchments areas, the clearing of vegetation on riparian land to reclaim it for farming has contributed to the problem and clear management policies have to be put in place to conserve it,” says Mr Mathew Koech, an environmentalist in Eldoret.

The towns that are faced with shortage of water supply include Bungoma, Webuye, Kitale, Eldoret, and Kapenguria.