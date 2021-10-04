Mzee Nathan M’Amundi
David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Could centenarian be the oldest man alive?

By  David Muchui

What you need to know:

  • Despite his advanced age, M’Amundi has a good memory, eyesight, speech and walks — with little support.
  • Mzee M’Amundi greatest counsel to the current generation is to abhor theft and uphold peace during elections.
     

Mzee Nathan M’Amundi unwraps a bundle covered by dry banana barks with ease to reveal its treasured contents — tobacco, a stimulant he has been enjoying for decades.

