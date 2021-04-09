Cotu boss Francis Atwoli re-elected for a fifth term

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been given a fresh mandate to lead the umbrella union after he was re-elected unopposed for a fifth term.

Mr Atwoli, who was first elected to the helm of the union in 2001, had a smooth sail after his only challenger and Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary General Seth Panyako was barred from the race for not being a bona fide member of Cotu.

All the 34 members of the secretariat and executive board were elected unopposed in an election which was held at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Friday.

Mr Atwoli in his acceptance speech thanked the 250 delegates for having faith in his leadership and keeping him at the helm of the vibrant union.

“Through my election, I commit to always champion for the rights of workers and I will not be cowed,” he said.

He further said: “I promise to serve you with all my might and strength and not betray the trust you have bestowed in me,” he said on his official Twitter account.

The 12 officials of the secretariat include Rajabu Mwondi (chairman), Joel Chebii (firstvice chairman), Francis Murage (second vice chairman), Benson Okwaro (deputy secretary general), Ernest Nadome (first assistant secretary general), Carolyn Rutto (second assistant secretary general).

Others are Rebecca Nyathogora (treasurer general), Washington Adongo (deputy treasurer), Francis Wangara (first trustee) and Joseph Onchonga (second trustee).