Cotu boss Francis Atwoli re-elected for a fifth term

Francis Atwoli

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli afte the elections on April 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Atwoli | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been given a fresh mandate to lead the umbrella union after he was re-elected unopposed for a fifth term.

