Costly slap: Ex-MP Lempurkel jailed for a year for assaulting Sarah Korere

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has been handed a one-year jail term without the option of a fine for assaulting MP Sarah Korere five years ago.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani said the sentence will serve as an example to violent men who trample on women’s rights with impunity.

Lempurkel, who recently had a run-in with law enforcers over violence in Laikipia, assaulted Ms Korere at the offices of the late Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery.

He was accused of committing the offence on November 21, 2016 at Harambee House in Nairobi.

“I have also considered the fact that the accused person is a first offender but I note that the accused is a leader who should be a good example to others,” the magistrate ruled.

The magistrate dismissed Lempurkel’s defence that the clash resulted from political rivalry, saying ex-MP’s submissions were not raised in the pleadings.

Lempurkel had argued that CCTV cameras had not captured the incident, but the magistrate dismissed the allegation, saying that it was on record that the boardroom where the offence was committed had no such cameras.

The magistrate also considered the fact that the officer who investigated the matter received reports from both Ms Korere and the defendant and issued a P3 form (for recording and reporting assault) to each.

Lempurkel did not return his P3 form and medical documents despite claiming to be a victim.