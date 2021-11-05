Costly slap: Ex-MP Lempurkel jailed for a year for assaulting Sarah Korere

Former Laikipia MP Mathew Lempurkel

Former Laikipia MP Mathew Lempurkel (centre) is escorted to board a prison van at the Milimani High Court on November 5, 2021 to start his one-year jail term for assaulting sitting MP Sarah Korere in 2016.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani said the sentence will serve as an example to violent men who trample on women’s rights with impunity.

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has been handed a one-year jail term without the option of a fine for assaulting MP Sarah Korere five years ago.

