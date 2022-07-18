COP27: Why Kisumu Environmental champions want their voices heard in Egypt

Kisumu Environmental champions may not get an opportunity to be part of the Kenyan delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27) in Egypt.

However, if the initiative launched by the environmentalists is anything to go by, then their voice deserves to be heard in the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt from November 7-18.

Environmentalists have launched a campaign dubbed "Let Lake Victoria breathe again" meant to make people aware of the dangers of plastic and pollution that are affecting marine life in Africa's largest lake and the world's second-largest freshwater lake.

The group is slowly building its case ahead of the crucial meeting in Egypt.

The members are collecting plastic waste dumped in Lake Victoria by local manufacturers and multi-national companies operating in the lake region.

Benedict Adero a member of the Kisumu Environmental champions at Dunga Beach on the shores of Lake Victoria on July 12, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"Plastic is a menace in Lake Victoria wetlands and when we did our clean up at Dunga Beach, one of the wetlands around Lake Victoria, we found some ARVs plastic bottles," said Mr Benedict Adero, a member of the Kisumu Environmental champions.

He added: "We want to be in Egypt for the COP27 and tell the world leaders the importance of making global policies that will ensure plastic bottles containing ARVs are returned to the country of origin."

ARV drugs

"Every day, people take ARV drugs and the plastic bottles are thrown in Lake Victoria. The bottles should be recycled and returned to manufacturers. This will limit plastic waste in Lake Victoria," added Mr Adero who is also the chairman of the Kajulu Forest conservation initiative.

The environmental champions pushing for the protection of the Lake Victoria ecosystem have launched a campaign dubbed, "Let Lake Victoria breathe again" where the group members clean the wetlands.

"We do clean up and sensitise the residents on the dangers of plastic pollution and how it is affecting the lake’s marine life. In our last activity, we collected 200kg of beer bottles and 150kg of plastic waste," said Mr Adero.

He said the group talks to traders and consumers of fish at the beach on how to manage waste and recycle it instead of dumping it in Lake Victoria.

To achieve this, the group has several waste segregation points at the popular beach.

"There is poor waste management. It is a big disappointment that we have to collect waste every Saturday while it should be a personal responsibility as the survival of the residents depend on waste management," said Mr Adero.

The group members said they were happy that President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Sustainable Waste Management Bill, 2021.

"We hope this Bill can help reduce waste at the five wetlands around Lake Victoria," said Mr Adero.

The new Sustainable Waste Management Act establishes a robust legal and institutional framework for sustainable management of waste to ensure the realisation of the constitutional requirement on the right to a clean and healthy environment.

Waste management

It provides mechanisms for policy, coordination and oversight of waste management, and promotion of a circular economy for green growth by, among other provisions, establishing the Waste Management Council, whose mandate includes overseeing the implementation of the national sustainable waste management strategy.

The group said climate financing is another area that has been neglected by global leaders.

"There is a lot of talk and fewer finances given to Africa for initiatives to combat climate change challenges yet the main polluters are manufacturers from European countries whose financing climate actions are not being felt in Africa," said Mr Adero.