COP27: Pokot woman steals show telling world of climate impact on her village

in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Among the thousands who thronged Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Jennifer Kibon, from Tangulbei, Baringo County, stands out.

While for some this may be just another global climate talking shop happening in the desert and is attended by global leaders and influential people, ‘small people’ like Ms Kibon who are living through the devastating impacts of the climate crisis also desire to be heard and cannot be wished away.

She and many others like her represent some of the small indigenous communities from remote parts of the world. Though they are few, they are a constant reminder standing tall within the COP27 crowd at the main venue of the event with their colourful traditional clothing.

You can hardly hear the delegates move and it isn't just because most of them are wearing sports shoes, but because most of the walking areas are covered by large carpets.

But why Ms Kibon? To me, she is exceptional as her traditional attire announces the existence of small indigenous communities as she walks around. The small metal plates on her belt knock against each other to create a continuous chime.

It is barely audible above the continuous chatter and noise in the convention hall. But her large traditional beaded Pokot necklace and headband of beads stand out and attract attention.

As she walks, an Egyptian woman asks to take a picture with her. Ma Kibon doesn't speak English but she understands what "picture" means. She obliges and gives her best smile.

She seems to be enjoying herself as she tours the stands set up in the pavilion.

For this housewife from Tangulbei, this is beyond her wildest expectations. "I never thought a lowly woman like me who hasn't gone to school could ever get into a plane with other people and be here at this venue. It is a miracle," she says with a smile.

"I survive on one meal a day, how is it that am here?" She was also surprised that planes could be so big. "I used to see planes from the ground and think they are small, I am surprised they are so big and anyone can get into them."

This is not her first encounter with Egypt. Before coming here, she had read about it in the Bible and seen pictures.

As she tours the stands, she meets up with people of different races. "I never thought I would ever meet so many people of different races and communities. I have met people from Asia and Congo," she says.

Egyptians have especially made an impression on her. "I used to think that Egyptians are black and huge people but I realise they are people just like us," she says with laughter.

Ms Kibon is on an important visit to Sharm el-Sheikh. She is here to make her voice heard on the effects of climate change on people in rural areas, especially women. The conference is an annual meeting where the UN brings together almost every country on earth for talks on the global climate.

She is here to speak at an event organised by ActionAid on the effect of climate change on her community.

She addresses the participants in Kiswahili through an interpreter. She gives a firsthand account of how her life has become harder because of climate change.

"The men move with the livestock far from home and the girls have to walk longer to get water." Some in the audience are moved by her personal story. At this meeting, the small town of Tangulbei was represented and their story told.

Ms Kibon will also take a lot with her when she returns to her village. "I have learnt that we don't have to depend on livestock to survive. I haven't seen any animals or shambas since I arrived and yet the people seem to be prospering,” she said.

“It looks like the people of this country took action to end their problems and now they live and eat well."