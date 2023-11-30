Controversial Turkana wind project deal drags in 3 top Uhuru-era officials

Three senior officials in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration are facing investigations over their roles in the controversial deal between the East Africa Development Bank (EADB) and Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) Limited.

The development comes after a petitioner, Peter Odhiambo Agoro, on Monday asked the National Assembly to compel President William Ruto to form a commission of inquiry to investigate the three ex-officials.

The three are former Attorney General Githu Muigai, former Civil Service boss Joseph Kinyua and former Kenya Power chairperson Vivian Yeda.

This is in addition to individuals or committee members who negotiated the sale and purchase agreement that allegedly robbed Kenya of more than Sh18.5 billion.

According to the petition, Mr Agoro wants President Ruto to set up a special ad hoc committee to investigate the governance and mismanagement of Kenyan public funds invested in EADB.

The petition cites Section 3 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act (CAP 102), which empowers the President to appoint a commission of inquiry into the conduct of a public officer or the conduct or management of a public body on matters of public interest.

In what the petition described as a manifestation of state capture, corruption and misappropriation of public funds, Mr Agoro alleged that the deal between the two entities, which also involved the Ministry of Energy and NCBA Bank through its shareholding and dealings with EADB and the Lake Turkana Windmill Power Company, robbed the country of Sh18.5 billion.

The petitioner claims that Prof Githu presided over the enactment of the EADB Act with several loopholes for fleecing public funds and is currently acting as the lead counsel for EADB.

"It is worth noting that the CBK is the custodian of the Banking Act. This architecture calls for an investigation to unearth the state capture here," says Mr Agoro.

It goes on to allege that Mohammed Nyaoga of Mohammed Muigai Advocates was the chairman of the Central Bank of Kenya when Mr Kinyua was at the Treasury and also a member of the CBK board.

According to the petition, NCBA later became a shareholder in EADB and was able to enjoy the diplomatic immunity granted to EADB by Parliament.

Mr Agoro wants Ms Yeda's role in both EADB and KPLC to be investigated as she served EADB as its CEO and later KPLC when the former CEO was removed under suspicious circumstances.

He alleged that attempts to get to the bottom of the matter were thwarted when KPLC chairperson Ms Yeda was shielded from facing a parliamentary inquiry.

"Parliament should investigate possible conflict of interest using the EADB as a conduit for tax evasion through the extension of diplomatic immunity and privileges."

Citing a special audit report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, the petitioner said Ms Gathungu said the Ministry of Energy and Kenya Power should be held responsible for the Sh18.5 billion bills arising from the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project.

This comes after the Auditor General, in a special report tabled in Parliament on August 5, said the two parties failed to ensure a competitive process in the selection of a contractor for the construction of a transmission line to connect the project to the national grid.

According to the petition, the ministry granted LTWP limited, a private company, the exclusive right to survey the project area and wind resources and to conduct further tendering on behalf of Kenya Power, in serious contravention of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2005.

In addition, the Ministry failed to justify the criteria for direct procurement after it was established that M/S Isolux Ingenerate SA is related to LTWP, indicating a conflict of interest.

LTWP Limited is the owner of the Loiyangalani wind farm and has a private power purchase agreement to sell the generated electricity to Kenya Power for a period of 20 years.

"It is worth noting that there is a clear relationship between EADB and LTWP, which explains the conflict of interest in these projects. Furthermore, the high cost of electricity currently being experienced in the country is a result of this web of corruption involving KPLC, LTWP and EADB," the petition reads in part.

"However, it remains a matter of public interest and concern that EADB and NCBA were both financiers of LTWP. And while EADB is a public institution enjoying diplomatic immunity, NCBA, which is a private bank, is a shareholder of EADB," the petition added.

Mr Agoro alleged that the report highlighted the contract and subsequent payment of Sh18.5 billion to LTWP without the company supplying a single kilowatt of electricity.

He claimed that after a series of payments to LTWP, the last payment of about Sh1.05 billion was intercepted by the German authorities before being returned to the Central Bank of Kenya.

"The German authorities acted after tracing the money to its final destinations, which turned out to be individuals who were politically powerful people in President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration," he said.

The petitioner raised concerns about how the EADB was able to access money from the Consolidated Fund without parliamentary approval and without provision for auditing.