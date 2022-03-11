Construction workers feared dead in Boni forest terror attack

Several road construction workers are feared dead after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a site at Majengo area within Boni Forest in Lamu County on Friday.

According to sources, a group of heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists stormed the site owned by the China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) around 1pm and opened fire, killing at least five people on the spot.

The assailants also burnt down a construction vehicle (tipper) and several motorcycles belonging to casual labourers.

They briefed abducted two Chinese foremen who they later released with one having his hands chopped off.

“The assailants stormed the site and shot dead several people. They also razed down construction vehicles and motorcycles before security agencies came to the workers’ rescue," a source said.

Another source, who spoke to Nation.Africa, said the Bar’goni-Kwa Omollo-Bodhei road had been closed for a massive operation to pursue the attackers who are believed to be within Boni forest.

“Several Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) vehicles full of soldiers have passed here headed towards Majengo area where we are told the attack happened," said Salim Abdi, a resident of Boni forest.

The construction workers who were killed were part of a team of labourers who are undertaking the construction of the Sh17.9 billion Lapsset corridor project access road.

Nation.Africa has established that the area where the attack was executed is about 7 kilometres from Kwa Omollo Bridge, near Bodhei Junction in Boni Forest, where Al-Shabaab militants burnt eight construction vehicles and other equipment belonging to the same company on January 23.

Contacted, Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia said he was still waiting to receive an official report of the incident.

The attack comes just three days after KDF soldiers killed an Al-Shabaab terrorist and injured several others along the Milimani-Baure main supply route in Boni forest on Wednesday.

An AK-47 assault rifle and three magazines were recovered during the 8am encounter.

Two weeks ago, KDF also gunned down four Al-Shabaab militants at Sarira area, near the Lamu-Somalia border as the terrorists attempted to cross the border into Kenya.

Several other Al-Shabaab militants escaped into Somalia with injuries during the incident. No injuries were reported on the KDF side.

A month ago, one person was injured while six others escaped unhurt when a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the road by suspected Al-Shabaab militants between Milimani and Baure in Lamu County.