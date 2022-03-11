Construction workers feared dead in Boni forest terror attack

By  Kalume Kazungu

What you need to know:

  • The terrorists also burnt a construction vehicle (tipper) and several motorcycles belonging to casual labourers.
  • They briefed abducted two Chinese foremen who they later released with one having his hands chopped off.

Several road construction workers are feared dead after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a site at Majengo area within Boni Forest in Lamu County on Friday.

