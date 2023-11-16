Construction of National Data Centre in Mogadishu begins

Construction of Somalia's National Data Centre in Mogadishu has commenced.

The laying of the foundation stone at the construction site was presided over by the Minister for Communications and Technology, Mr Jama Hassan Khalif, and the Director General of the National Communications Authority, Mr Mustafa Yaasiin.

"The National Data Centre is an important step forward in achieving the objectives set out in our national ICT policy. It demonstrates our commitment to promoting technological progress and the dissemination of digital services," Mr Khalif said during the ceremony.

A banner announcing the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Somalia's National Data Centre in Mogadishu. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Yaasiin, on the other hand, said the data centre will play an important role in meeting the rapidly growing digital needs of the citizens of Somalia.

"This state-of-the-art centre will not only strengthen the country's technology services, but also meet the growing demand for hosting and processing digital data," he said.

The construction site of Somalia's National Data Centre in Mogadishu. Photo credit: Courtesy

When complete, the National Data Centre will greatly boost technological services provided by government agencies.

The center is also designed to be the hub of various technological services by the Federal Republic of Somalia and other government agencies.