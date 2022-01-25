Conservationists up in arms against forests Bill

Friends of Karura

Friends of Karura Forest (FKF) chairperson Dr Winnie Kiiru flanked by other members during a media briefing on January 25, 2022 at the 680 Hotel on the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation and Management Act of 2016.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Members of community forest associations in Nairobi have demanded that a forests Bill now in Parliament be withdrawn, arguing that its passage will endanger conservation efforts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.