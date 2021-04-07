Confusion over Covid jab effects as Health officials read from different scripts

Covid vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to blood clots in some recipients in Denmark, Norway, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

Photo credit: AFP
logo (1)

By  Elizabeth Merab  &  Leon Lidigu

In what played out as a theatre of confusion during a media engagement between the government and journalists on Wednesday, there appeared to be a difference of opinion over whether a Kenyan had died or not after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.