Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya surpass 170,000

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has increased to 172, 325 after 383 new cases were registered from a sample size of 3,930 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,830,686.

This has resulted in a positivity rate of about 9.7 per cent, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

From the new cases, 377 are Kenyans, while six are foreigners, with 234 being male and 149 being female. The youngest is a seven-day-old-infant while the oldest is 96-years-old.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Covid-19 recoveries have risen by 33 to 117,502. He said that 18 are from health facilities while 15 are from Home Based and Isolation Care.

Cumulative discharges are 85,306 from Home Based Care & Isolation. Those from various health facilities are 32,196.

The CS further announced that 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,264.

The 383 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Kisumu 54, Nairobi 53, Kisii 37, Kilifi 33, Kericho 29, Uasin Gishu 22, Migori 19, Siaya 17, Busia 15, Nandi 14, Homa Bay 12, Nyamira 12, Bomet 10, Nakuru 10, Kiambu 8, Bungoma 5, Vihiga 5, Machakos 4, Nyeri 3, Makueni 3, Mandera 3, Embu 2, Narok 2, Kajiado 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kitui 1, Marsabit 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Elegeyo Marakwet 1, Turkana 1 and West Pokot 1.

1,184 patients

Mr Kagwe also noted that 1,184 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,942 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Currently, there are 101 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 18 patients are on observation.