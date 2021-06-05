Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya surpass 170,000

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives updates at Afya House, Nairobi, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has increased to 172, 325 after 383 new cases were registered from a sample size of 3,930 tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,830,686.

