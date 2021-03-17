I found conducive study space away from distractions at home

Student studying

A student studying in a library. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Talai Mutheu

What you need to know:

  • At first, I was excited at the possibility of taking my classes from my bed.
  • However, this zeal dimmed and was eventually taken over by gloom as time passed.

Living through a pandemic is momentous enough. However, being a student during these trying times is a whole other challenge.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy: Jennifer Wambua was strangled with bare hands

  2. AstraZeneca jab 'safe and effective' — EU health agency

  3. With only a week to go, it’s all systems go for KCPE and KCSE

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 2,000 mark

  5. DPP orders probe into Jennifer Wambua killing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.