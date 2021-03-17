I found conducive study space away from distractions at home

Living through a pandemic is momentous enough. However, being a student during these trying times is a whole other challenge.

The Covid-era slowly crept up on us before swiftly engulfing us in a storm of panic and pandemonium, with education being cast aside as more pressing issues, such as health, took precedence.

As the dust finally settled, heralding the dawn of the era of new social norms like staying at home, social distancing and limiting inter-household interactions, digital platforms took control of my education.

At first, I was excited at the possibility of taking my classes from my bed. However, this zeal dimmed and was eventually taken over by gloom as time passed. As much as I had more free time on my hands, I realised that working from home was having an adverse effect on my productivity and quality of my work.

Endless distractions

The distractions at home were endless, given that I wasn’t the only person in my household who was forced to confine their online activities to the house.

The Wi-Fi, if it worked at all, would be so slow, resulting in lags and being logged out of meetings due to poor connectivity, and the power outages were numerous.

A year later after, I decided that if I was to salvage what was left of my degree programme, I had to take charge of my education.

This led me to search for study spaces that would be both pocket-friendly and conducive for concentration.

Hidden gem

It was during this search that I happened upon a hidden gem in the Westlands area of Nairobi that was exactly what I was looking for. It had soothing music, comfortable seating and lighting that allowed for long working hours without straining the body.

Additionally, the restaurant has a library from which customers can borrow books as they take a break from their work. Covid has indeed bred ingenuity.

Many other restaurants are already used by the work force for physical meetings, often becoming noisy.

It would be great if other businesses identified the gap and targeted students who need study spaces and create such spaces.

Ms Mutheu is a third year law student.