Concern as malpractices mar voter listing drive

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati during the launch of the mass voter registration in Nakuru on October 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There have been claims that some politicians are offering Sh1,000 bribe for each voter transferred to their preferred polling station.
  • In Nyanza, some politicians are offering goodies like a bottle of soda, cash handouts, free seeds and a packet of unga for each newly registered voter.

The electoral commission is under pressure to investigate bribery, intimidation, illegal transfer of voters and actions to suppress listing that have rocked the ongoing voter registration that targets six million new voters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.