Commotion as police bar Raila chief agent from accessing Bomas auditorium

Tension gripped Bomas of Kenya auditorium where the presidential result verification process was ongoing Saturday night after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga's Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory was denied access by police.

Police officers stopped Mr Kanchory from accessing the tallying floor, leading to the commotion.

"I want to announce to Kenyans that the Bomas of Kenya has been turned into a scene of crime," Mr Kanchory announced before the microphone was switched off.