Colourful military farewell for Uhuru

The military yesterday gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a colourful farewell that was infused with messages of service and patriotism ahead of the retirement of the Head of State on Tuesday.

The President reiterated that a peaceful country is dependent on the unity and patriotism of its citizenry and urged government and security entities to remain united as his term ends on Tuesday next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's vehicle is pulled by military officers from DOD in Nairobi on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The grand farewell ceremony was organised by the Kenya Defence Forces to appreciate his role in modernising and expanding the military over this 10-year term.

The President, who enjoys a special bond with the military, did not hide his joy in spending the day with soldiers, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and his two sons.

"Asanteni sana. Mungu awabariki (Thank you. May God bless you). I will miss you, but we are still together," he told the soldiers, thanking them for their selfless service to the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by KDF at Ulinzi Sports complex, Langata on September 9, 2022 during his farewell ceremony by KDF. Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

The event started with the Head of State conducting a lap of honour in the Ulinzi stadium aboard the official Commander In Chief's ceremonial vehicle, flanked by his aide and Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi as the Maroon Commandos serenaded him with his favourite music band UB40's song Cherry oh Baby.

He then inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Army, Navy and Air Force and enjoyed entertainment by defence forces schools, the military and a PUMA helicopter flypast with the banner, Hongera Rais Wetu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives a gift during his farewell ceremony by KDF at Ulinzi Sports Complex on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Both he and the First Lady were gifted with 12 mementoes of honour by retired military generals, the Military Wives Association, serving soldiers and the Ministry of Defence.

The gifts included golfing sets, hybrid freshman and Ayrshire cows, goats and lambs.

Before embarking on his speech, Mr Kenyatta called on those present to observe a minute of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday afternoon surrounded by family members.

He then implored the Kenya Defence Forces to continue defending the country with vigour as they have done so far by themselves and in collaboration with other security agencies.

KDF soldiers entertain guests during President Uhuru Kenyatta's farewell ceremony at Ulinzi Sports Complex on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

"I ask that you, KDF, remain steadfast and support the incoming administration just like you have supported mine and that of my predecessors. As we depend on God to protect our beloved country, we all look up to you to implement this prayer by defending our territorial integrity and sovereignty and by always being mission-ready."

The President reiterated his appreciation for their support and contribution that has been rendered not just to the security sector but also to national development, especially in the rehabilitation of key infrastructure across the country.

The projects implemented by the defence forces were mainly in line with his Big Four agenda on affordable housing, healthcare, food security and manufacturing.

They include the elevation of regional hospitals to level six status in Nairobi, Isiolo, Eldoret, Nakuru and, soon, Mombasa, making them able to offer specialised care to the security officers countrywide.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and other dignitaries during his farewell ceremony at Ulinzi Sports Complex, in Nairobi on September 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

On housing, a project to set up 3,500 housing units for service members in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa and Gilgil has already kicked off.

On manufacturing and food security, the defence forces are running a food processing factory at Gilgil, as well as the current sourcing of meat for all security agencies from the Kenya Meat Commission.

“The infrastructure development during my tenure was an affirmation of my promise to transform Kenya as a strategic frontier in the region, featuring specific prioritised projects. This includes the construction of SGR network across the country, the expressway, Kenya's new Shipyard Limited Company, which have rolled out on a global trajectory."

Women's leadership

During his term, Mr Kenyatta has elevated women's role in leadership with the appointment of the first female defence Cabinet secretaries Raychelle Omamo and Dr Monicah Juma since Independence and the appointment of the first female Major General Fatuma Ahmed.

General Kibochi said KDF will continue implementing its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of Kenya in keeping with its motto: Ulinzi Daima.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta plays golf during President Uhuru Kenyatta farewell ceremony by KDF at Ulinzi Sports complex, Langata on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Photo I Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

"Your excellency, you must be proud as you release your command on Tuesday to have left behind one of the finest military institutions on this continent," added General Kibochi.

He said the military will have fond memories of President Kenyatta's 10 years as Commander-In-Chief.

“As you retire, we will be left with many fond memories of your trust and confidence in this institution. We have, as an institution, developed, over the last 10 years, huge capacities and capabilities across the entire defence spectrum and this is manifested, to a large extent, in the number of troops that we currently have evidenced by the documentary for anyone to see how far we have come," said General Kibochi.

At the end of the event, the President was symbolically pulled out of the Defence headquarters by major generals, lieutenant generals and service commanders.

KDF soldiers during President Uhuru Kenyatta's farewell ceremony at Ulinzi Sports Complex, in Nairobi on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

His family followed slowly behind him as he exited the headquarters, summing up an entire day's ceremony attended by former Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe and Julius Karangi, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, past defence Cabinet Secretaries Monicah Juma and Raychelle Omamo and the current Eugene Wamalwa, amongst other senior military and government officials.

During Mr Kenyatta’s term, KDF increased troops' presence in the country with the elevation of Manda Bay Base to a full military base and the launch of Modika Barracks in 2019—the first military barracks in Northern Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta playing golf during his farewell ceremony by KDF at Ulinzi Sports Complex on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

More troops will be stationed in the region, with this year's decision to set up camps in Turkana.

In line with the KDF's mantra of having a mission-ready force, Mr Kenyatta's government established the National Defence University in 2021 with the main aim of equipping personnel with modern training to enable them to tackle modern-day defence challenges through research and innovation.

KDF also acquired MD 530F attack helicopters and the C-37J Spartan Medium Lift to ease air operations and the movement of personnel and cargo.

The government also set up a National Air Support Department at Wilson Airport two years ago to facilitate the maintenance and management of all aviation assets owned by the government, including National Police Service aircraft, following increasing cases of accidents and mismanagement of the resources.

The move has increased the number of usable aircraft by bringing back to use two Cessna 208 aircraft and four AB206s helicopters belonging to the police. It has also refurbished KDF's Hughes MD500 helicopters.

The establishment of the Kenya Shipyards Limited to enable local production and maintenance of ships and other sea vessels in Mombasa and Kisumu is poised to save the country costs previously incurred in servicing Marine vessels abroad.