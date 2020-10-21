Coffee factory accused of supplying ‘air kilos’

Nyeri’s Ndaroini Coffee Growers Association is on the spot for supplying ‘air kilos’ to a Dutch company that has been buying the produce from farmers at Sh100 per kilo of parchment in the last three years.

In an attempt to hoodwink overseas buyer Trabocca Bv in paying more, the management of the association is accused of creating 64, 000 ‘air kilos’ on top of what they had produced.

Now corruption and fraud among the factory’s management is threatening to scuttle the deal causing panic and uproar among the farmers.

Through a memo to the farmers, Trabocca Bv manager Menno Simons cited dishonesty on the management side demanding answers on the expedition of money advanced to the factory as payment to farmers.

“The board earlier this year created some 64, 000 ‘air kilos’ which we luckily discovered before payment,” read the memo.

Ndaroini Factory, with about 1,500 coffee farmers, last year produced 980, 000 kilos of parchment according to the chairman, Joseph Mukuha.

In the contract with the Dutch company, the factory was mandated to develop high quality coffee in a transparent model while ensuring a consistent Sh100 per kilogramme of coffee delivered to the factory.

Through their agent based in Nairobi – Rockbern – the Dutch based company, buys the coffee directly from the factory in Mathira area slashing the need for a marketer and a miller.

“To achieve this, we expect full cooperation from the board and the farmers but regrettably the management has frustrated each and every effort and we are unable to proceed with the project. We have discovered there is lots of dishonesty from the board led by Joseph,” Mr Simons said in the memo.

Farmers affiliated to the Ndaroini Association were to receive Sh98 million for the coffee they picked between November and December last year making them the highest paid factory in the Mt Kenya region.

Mr Simons notes that when they demanded to see the actual operations expenditure, the board presented “an unscrupulous financial document” where they included a new quick book accounting system as an ERP system purchase of Sh800, 000.

While the company channels all the money to the factory’s account in full, Mr Simons stated that the management has been splitting the farmers’ proceeds in two and paid in different dates in April and August, violating their contract with the farmers.

“While Trabocca paid in full for all the coffee as per the contract in April, why did the board delay your payment and what did they do with it?” he asked.

Ndaroini Growers Association has also been accused of buying coffee from farmers not registered to the factory.

With the promise of providing agronomist services to farmers, Mr Simons said the management of the factory has frustrated the designated agronomist.

And despite receiving Sh15 million in advance for farm inputs they do not buy recommended inputs on time.

“They keep asking the supplier for a kickback and frustrate our agronomist because he had noted their corrupt deals,” he said.

They have also been accused of secretly signing a contract with Sucafina a coffee roasting company based in Australia without terminating their contact with their current buyer.

But in his defense Mr Mukuha said there were cartels that are trying to tarnish his name and ruin the great working relationship he has established with the Dutch company.

