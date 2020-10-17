Clinic shut on abortion allegations

Police in Nairobi are holding five workers of a family planning clinic over allegations of aiding abortion, after 10 decomposing foetuses were found in the clinic.

Mwaura Karumbi and John Marore, alleged doctors at Prestige Health Point Medical Centre on Murang’a Road, and three other staff were arrested on Thursday evening by police from Pangani Police Station.

Last evening, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council disowned the two “doctors” and ordered the closure of the clinic.

“The council wishes to clarify that the two mentioned individuals are not duly registered medical practitioners as provided under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act,” said the Council’s CEO Daniel Yumbya . “The council has ordered the closure of the facility and suspended its registration certificate (KMPDC 001247) and its operating licence to pave the way for investigations.”

During the Thursday raid at the clinic, detectives said they found a woman believed to have undergone an abortion admitted to a ward. They described her state as “appearing weak”.

Marie Stopes International

A police report released yesterday said that the team acted on tip off and raided the facility associated with Marie Stopes International, after suspicions that it was aiding women to terminate pregnancies.

“After the raid, assorted medical appliances, medical records, assorted drugs suspected to be used in conducting the abortions were all recovered. Also recovered at the scene was a blue bin with decomposing foetuses numbering 10,” said the police report.

Others arrested during the raid were Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa.

The clinic is not licensed and no official hospital document was found. The foetuses were taken to the City Mortuary for preservation as investigations continue.

When the Saturday Nation visited the clinic yesterday, patients were still walking in, oblivious to the closure order .

Phone switched off

Although it is right along the busy Murang’a road, the clinic is not conspicuous, as the signage outside the gate is too small, with the bolder one being tucked inside the compound on one wall of the building, at an angle that requires a keen eye to notice.

A young woman we met outside the gate said she had been looking for the clinic for nearly two hours.

“I came at around 10am because a friend asked me to meet her here. I have been moving up and down looking for this clinic. Those I asked did not even know it exists. And since my friend has switched off her phone, I just have to go back,” she said .

Neighbours said they don’t know much about the goings-on in the facility, save for the women, mostly youth, who keep coming and going. “Patients don’t stream in continuously. Most of them are young girls,” one of them said.

The police say the suspects will arraigned on Monday, police said.

