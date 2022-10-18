Climate adaptation innovations needed

Kenya has been asked to speed up efforts to find innovative adaptation to climate change as the country is already bearing the brunt of the global problem as it suffers drought and sky-rocketing food prices.

Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Caroline Vicini said it was up to the Kenyan government to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs and capital to achieve this.

“As the Swedish government, we are working to bring capital to the ones that have new solutions to climate change,” the envoy said yesterday during the launch of the Kenya Post Stockholm+50 National Consultations on the Circular Economy in Naivasha.

The objective of the two-day event is to review the Stockholm+50 outcomes and secure additional commitments towards the achievement of a circular economy in the country.

Other key areas of discussion included exploring policy and legislative changes, best practices and initiatives, and securing additional commitments from the public and private sectors to enhance the circular economy in Kenya.

“This is not just isolated to the Global South; the issue of adaptation also involves us in the North. When it comes to energy transformation, for instance, we have been forced to make changes as fast as possible, especially with the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to the prices of oil and gas shooting up and with winter approaching,” said Ms Vicini.

Augustine Kenduiwo, the deputy director of climate change mitigation, reiterated the need to teach people about lifestyle change as a way of protecting the environment.

“We are seeing a lot of investment in green energy and agriculture, as well as formulation of policies and laws,” he said.

While commending the government on its achievements, he asked African administrations to get involved in the climate change agenda.

“As much as we are looking for funding for adaptation, African governments should also work on reducing greenhouse gases,” Mr Kenduiwo said.

Dr Ayub Macharia, the director of environment, education and awareness in the Environment ministry said although there have been efforts to formulate laws regarding climate change, more needs to be done.

“Even though we have been successful in getting the Sustainable Waste Management Act 2022, other legislations on the water towers and meteorology are pending,” he explained.

The meeting heard that a new law is needed to guide waste management, especially in agriculture, and also to regulate what manufacturers bring to the market to ensure that they are reusable and recyclable.

Triple crises

Kenya and Sweden co-hosted the Stockholm+50 meeting in June, which highlighted the importance of addressing the triple crises facing the environment – pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change – for both current and future generations. It was anchored in the Decade of Action, under the theme: Healthy Planet for the Prosperity of All – Our Responsibility, Our Opportunity.

The high-level meeting was a follow-up to months of consultations and discussions around the world. Stockholm+50 commemorated 50 years since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, which made the environment a pressing global issue.

Some 113 countries attended, and participants adopted a series of principles on the environment, including the Stockholm Declaration and Action Plan for the Human Environment.