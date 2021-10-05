Climate action crucial to make cities habitable

The world is experiencing unprecedented weather patterns characterised by extreme rainfall and severe droughts.

Making the observation, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia called for concerted efforts from the private and public institutions in joining the movement and making climate actions central to their day-to-day operations.

The CS who was the key speaker during the World Habitat Day held at Ol Karia in Naivasha yesterday, lauded the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) for its significant contribution in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy sources.

“Recently, the company received additional carbon credits from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is encouraging to see an energy firm take bold steps to fight climate change,” said Mr Macharia.

Cities and towns, he noted, had become major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 75 per cent of the world’s energy consumption, and over 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

He challenged urban planners to play a critical role in addressing climate change, arguing that the way cities are planned, built and managed was key in reducing emissions and keeping global warming within limits set by the Kyoto Protocol of 1997, and the Paris Agreement of 2015.

Outlining the government’s initiative in reducing carbon emission, the Transport CS told participants they were revising the building code to include provisions that promote the use of designs and construction methods that optimise resources, and reduce energy consumption.

“Our objective is to enhance the use of eco-friendly and cost-effective building materials that are made from locally available natural resources,” said Mr Macharia.

His Environment counterpart Keriako Tobiko who was also present railed at some Western Countries for double speak and failing to walk the talk in reducing carbon emission.

“Kenya has made major strides in addressing carbon emission,” said the CS.

He said the G20 countries contributed about 80 per cent of greenhouse carbon emission yet they had failed to honour the “polluters pay principle,” saying they had an obligation to ensure affected countries are compensated.

Ten years ago, the CS revealed, the G20 countries had committed to contribute Sh100 billion per year up to 2020 to support countries like Kenya, yet they had defaulted.