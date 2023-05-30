Clerics demand couples must undergo counselling before getting married

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) and other religious leaders in the North Rift have decried the rise in domestic violence among young couples.

CIPK has cautioned religious leaders against presiding over marriage ceremonies without confirming that couples have undergone mandatory pre-marital counselling.

While referring to a recent incident in Eldoret town where a woman allegedly stabbed her two-year-old son to death before attempting to kill her six-year-old daughter due to depression derived from marital problems, Sheikh Bini said such incidents could be avoided if couples are counselled.

"Time has come for us to put a big emphasis on premarital counselling. It is unfortunate that couples resort to heinous actions when marriage fails to work," said Sheikh Bini. He warned young people against taking marriage casually.

Speaking in Eldoret during a youth convention on morality and ethics at Assis Hotel,Sheikh Bini regretted that young people get marriage without knowing how to resolve issues.

Sheikh Bini urged all religious leaders to work together in preparing young couples for married life. He said some are entering into marriage for fun.

He urged muslims facing marital conflict not stay in abusive marriages but seek a divorce if he union is beyond repair.

"As Muslims, we advocate for divorce or separation in a marriage that is not working. Couples in irreparable marriages ought to divorce instead of killing children or committing suicide," he said.

On his part, Rev Titus Musyim of Eldoret Christian Church said lack of parental guidance, proper Christian foundation and teachings on marriage were the leading causes of domestic violence.

"We all need to put value on marriage as an institution that was initiated by God himself in the Garden of Eden. The bible reminds us to honour marriage and, when we fight and kill each other in marriage, that is not honour," said Rev Musyimi. He urged pastors to focus on teachings on morality instead of overemphasising on the “prosperity gospel”.

"Young people often wed without proper foundational teachings on marriage and that is why we are witnessing an increase in domestic violence as well as suicide. The Church must go back to the genesis of this problem," said Rev Musyimi.

According to marriage counsellor Eunice Mutai, some men had fled their homes due to stress, leaving their wives to fend for the families alone.

“I have met women complaining of being beaten by their jobless husbands almost on a daily basis. The men can’t afford to pay rent or sustain their families, thus transfer their frustrations to their wives and children," said Rev Mutai. She called for an intensive campaign by the Church to safeguard marriages.

Data from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey indicate that 40 per cent of women had experienced physical or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.