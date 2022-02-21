Classic Safari rally boosts tourism prospects in eleven counties

The 10th East African Safari Classic Rally that ended on the Coast on Friday raised tourism prospects for an industry disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fully booked hotels, busy tour and travel companies and a hive of activity in local national parks and attraction sites characterised the nine-day motorsport thrill that took place across 11 counties between Naivasha and Kilifi.

The tourism sector players – still recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic – told the Nation that they saw a spike in the number of local and international tourists due to the rally, with some registering more clients in the period than they did during last December holidays.

“On the eve of Valentine’s Day, hotels in Amboseli (National Park) were fully booked but very few of them were lovers. It had to do with the Safari Rally,” said Mr Kennedy Were, the general manager at Ol Tukai lodge in Amboseli.

Ol Tukai, Mada and Serena hotels hosted thousands of rally enthusiasts, who set off from Naivasha in Nakuru with a spillover to neighbouring counties and Amboseli before heading to Watamu in Kilifi County.

“There have been more visitors to Watamu during the Safari Rally event than the entire January. This gives us a lot of hope as we had closed shop during the pandemic for lack of business,” said Mohammed Fadhil, a boat operator in Watamu, as he cast his sail with visitors to watch dolphins at the Marine National Park in the Indian Ocean.

The hospitality players now want the government to continue pitching for key international events that they say have a positive impact on the country’s economy, even as the Kenya Tourism Board lines up more events to boost the sector.

“International events hosted in Kenya have a multiplier effect and as a nation we call on the government to position the country for more events,” said George Ndung'u, general manager of Naivasha’s Sawela Lodge.

Kilifi County Beach Operators Association chairman Justin Kitao said the government’s support for and partnering with the private sector to host international events has a positive impact on the economy.

“Because of the East African Rally classic, business in hotels, restaurants and beach operations was at its peak. This is a relief to us as we recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has slowed the tourism business,” he said.

They spoke in Naivasha and Watamu as the East Africa Safari rally classic kicked off on February 10.

KTB chief executive Dr Betty Radier said the board has strategically identified international events that can be used to position the destination brand for global visibility.

“We are indeed acknowledging the fact that events are boosting our economy, especially in the tourism business, and we will continue to leverage them to boost our destination,” she said.

She said Kenya will host the Magical Kenya Open on March 3-6, providing the destination with an opportunity to enhance its profile as both a tourism and investment destination.

The event will happen hot on the heels of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open held on February 10-13 at the Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course, Kilifi County.

Kenya will in June host the World Rally Championship (WRC), the second time after the country signed a five-year deal to have the event till 2026. The event recorded a comeback last year after a 19-year hiatus.

Baldev Chager, who maintained a strong lead from day two of the rally, was the favourite to clinch the title despite not winning any stage throughout the competition.

The new champion said relying on his co-driver, Drew Sturrock, helped him stay steady and ensured the consistency they required to win this year’s trophy.

“It was a matter of judging each day as you see it and clicking together as a team that pushed us to victory”, Chager said.

The multiple Kenya National Rally Championship winner, in his Kabras-sponsored Porsche 911, won the rally in 07:43.9.

Swedish national Patrik Sandell, in a Porsche 911, came second after overtaking Kenya’s Ian Duncan, a Rover Vitesse. Sandell managed a cumulative time of 16:47:54.5, as Duncan wound up third with 16:52:49.3.