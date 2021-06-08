CJ Martha Koome picks judges to decide fate of ousted Wajir Governor

Chief Justice Martha Koome has named the three-judge bench that will hear a petition seeking nullification of the impeachment of embattled Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohammed.

The Meru-based High Court judges picked are Justices Edward Muriithi, Patrick Jeremy Otieno and Thripsisa Cherere, who will hold a virtual session tomorrow (Wednesday) to issue directions on the matter.

The petition filed by Aden Ibrahim, Omar Jele, Bishar Ahmed, Safiya Mahammed and Yussuf Ibrahim seeks nullification of Mr Abdi's impeachment arguing that there were court orders barring the process.

Court orders ignored

The trio had on April 26, 2021 obtained orders temporarily stopping the impeachment by Wajir County Assembly, but MCAs proceeded with the exercise. After the move, the petitioners who are represented by lawyers Ndegwa Njiru and Kiogora Mugambi moved to court and obtained orders stopping Senate from debating the impeachment.

While referring the matter to CJ Koome, Justice Otieno noted that the Meru court had issued four orders during the controversial impeachment process. He observed that none of the orders was obeyed.

Justice Otieno particularly emphasised that the order he issued on May 18 halting the replacement of Mr Abdi as Wajir Governor was still in effect.

The judge had also stopped the swearing in of deputy governor Ahmed Ali Muktar to take over as county boss, and suspended implementation of a gazette notice announcing Senate’s resolution to kick out Mr Abdi.

'Still Governor'

The petition seeks a declaration that Mr Abdi is still the governor of Wajir County, and that Mr Mukhtar vacates the position.

Petitioners have named the Senate, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, the County Assembly of Wajir, its clerk Shalle Sheikh, speaker Ibrahim Ahmed and Tulatula MCA Abdullahi Issack as respondents.

Lawyers Njiru and Mugambi had decried the continued disobedience of court orders, saying it set a bad precedent. They want Mr Mukhtar stopped from carrying out executive duties of a governor.

“Guided by the expediency to swear in the deputy governor in the present case Mr Mukhtar herein witnessed in the previous impeachment of Governor Waititu of Kiambu and Governor Sonko of Nairobi, irrespective of the pending court process challenging the impeachment process, it is incumbent on the court to protect the instant petition from rendering it an academic exercise,” said Mr Njiru.

However, lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Issa Mansur, appearing for the respondents, insist that the orders sought had been overtaken by events since a new governor had been sworn in.