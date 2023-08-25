CJ Koome sets up three High Courts - Kibera, Thika and Nyandarua

Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted the establishment of three new courts in the country that will play a crucial role in the delivery of justice and legal services to residents.

Through a gazette notice, the CJ has established the Kibera High Court, the Thika High Court, and the Nyandarua High Court.

The Kibera High Court with supervisory jurisdiction over the Kibera Magistrates Courts, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Magistrates Courts and the Kahawa Magistrates Courts with effect from 15 September 2023.

This means that Gazette Notice No. 3337 of 2016, which established the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Magistrates Courts, a magistrate court under the supervision of the Nairobi High Court, will be amended.

"Gazette Notice No. 3337 of 2016 published on 13 May 2016 is accordingly amended," said CJ Koome.

Cases that have long been heard in Milimani High Court from Kibera Magistrates Courts and JKIA will now be heard in Kibera High Court under the supervision of the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice also established the Nyandarua High Court using the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the High Court (Organisation and Administration) Act, 2015, which will be based at the Ol-Kalou Law Court Building.

The CJ said Nyandarua High Court will have supervisory jurisdiction over Engineer and Ol-Kalou Magistrates Courts, with effect from 26 August 2023.

"The Chief Justice has established the Nyandarua High Court, based at the Ol-Kalou Law Court Building, with supervisory jurisdiction over the Engineer and Ol-Kalou Magistrates Courts."

At the same time, the CJ has established an Environment and Land Court in Nyandarua, based at the Ol-Kalou Law Court Building, Nyandarua County, with effect from 25 August.

This brings the total number of High Court stations across the country to 49.

Inaugurating the new Maralal courts earlier this week, the CJ said the courts would save time and money for litigants.