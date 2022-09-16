CJ Koome gazettes 123 election disputes to be heard

Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted 123 parliamentary and County election disputes to be heard as well as the judges and magistrates who will preside over them.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 75 of the Elections Act, 2011 and Rule 6 (3) of the Elections (Parliamentary and County Elections) Petition Rules, 2017, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya directs that the Election Petitions whose details are given hereunder shall be heard in the Election Courts comprising of the Judges and Magistrates listed and sitting at the Court stations indicated in the schedule below," the gazette notice said.

In Homa Bay County, for instance, Evans Kidero's elections petition will be heard by Justice Roselyne Makokha Ekirapa Aburili at the Homa Bay High Court. The former Nairobi governor is challenging the election of Ms Gladys Wanga as the second county boss of Homa Bay.

In Kirinyaga County, Purity Ngirici is challenging the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. Her case will be heard by Justice Richard Mwongo at the Kerugoya High Court.