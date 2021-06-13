Civil society becomes new opposition after Handshake

Linda Katiba

Linda Katiba leaders Martha Karua (centre), David Ndii and Jerotich Seii during a media briefing in March 2021. Such civil society groups and lawyers have effectively become the new opposition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya  &  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have also become the voice of opposition.
  • ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna says party has only changed tack in fighting for Kenyans.

With the opposition now embedded in government, President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing a different kind of opposition as lawyers and civil society work in and outside courts to check what they are calling excesses of the Executive.

