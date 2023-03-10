Civil servants' union calls for scrapping of SRC

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is in the eye of a storm after the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) called for its disbandment.

The move by the union comes days after the Public Service Commission (PSC) accused SRC of being “retrogressive” and attempting to create disharmony and interfere with the financial stability of public servants.

While referring to the SRC advisory calling for the scrapping of non-practice allowance for national and county government workers already in employment, the union accused the commission of overstepping its mandate.

The payment of non-practice allowance was introduced to facilitate the attraction and retention of critical professional skills like doctors and lawyers in the public service in order to compensate them in comparison with their contemporaries in the private sector.

UKCS deputy national organizing secretary Wilson Asingo has pointed out that the SRC has persistently given unsolicited advice and pronouncements that have led to delays in the conclusion of collective bargaining agreements (CBA) in the public sector and caused unnecessary tension and disharmony in the labour force.

“It is unfortunate that SRC has continuously undermined existing CBA, whereas it is a third party to such agreements,” he said in a statement.

“It is high time SRCs relevance should seriously be discussed with all stakeholders and even consider calling for a referendum to scrap it,” Mr Asingo added.

SRC, while calling for the scrapping of non-practice allowance, argued that it has served its purpose when it was first introduced.

“Over the years, the capacity and need for professional skills in the public service has progressively grown to fill the gap for which the non-practice allowance was payable,” said the SRC circular.

Where payment of the allowance is negotiated under a CBA, the salaries commission said that the allowance should be retained until the lapse of the existing CBA.

But PSC Secretary Simon Rotich pointed out that denying the allowance to new entrants joining the public service is an unfair proposal as it goes against the principle of equal pay for equal work done as well as equal treatment of all public officers.

He noted that SRC should be restricted to issuing advisory roles where such advice has been sought as employers of respective public officers are vested with the responsibility of setting the remunerations for public officers.