Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok
Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Civil servants, NMS staff get improved NHIF medical cover

logo (2)

By  Allan Olingo  &  Nasibo Kabale

Civil servants are set to enjoy an enhanced medical cover scheme that will see them get additional benefits and ease reimbursement for their out-of-pocket medication expenses. Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) workers will also now enjoy comprehensive medical insurance cover under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), after the Ministry of Public Service and Gender approved their inclusion in the civil servants scheme.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.