City lawyer in trouble with Ruto aide over WhatsApp group chats

President William Ruto's women's rights adviser Harriette Chiggai has threatened to sue a lawyer for alleged defamation arising from a WhatsApp group discussion.

In a demand letter addressed to lawyer Ignatius Muhatia, Ms Chiggai alleges that on March 22, 2023, the lawyer published defamatory statements against her on a WhatsApp group known as "Western Jurists Forum".

The letter from Ms Chiggai's lawyers, Kamunda Njue & Co Advocates, states that the alleged defamatory statement arose from an open discussion on the forum in which Ms Chiggai, Mr Muhatia and other members of the group participated.

"Our client's (Chiggai) contribution to the conversation in seeking to make further clarification on a topic occasioned a reckless and callous response from yourself (Muhatia). You published a statement that adversely reflects on our client's reputation which she has taken time and resources to build," the advocates said in the letter.

False, scandalous

They add that the statement was "false, scandalous, scurrilous and clearly made without any factual basis whatsoever".

The lawyers add that the said statements were intended to expose their client to humiliation, hatred, contempt and ridicule.

"The statements portray our client as incapable of leadership on merit. Your statements are outrightly false and malicious, obviously inaccurate, grossly misleading to the general public and damaging to our client's holding of her official and professional positions," says the advocates.

Ms Chiggai wants the lawyer to issue a written apology on the said WhatsApp group and also to desist from any further defamation of her.