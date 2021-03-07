City clinics offering quality health services to slum dwellers

Ms Halima Ibrahim cuddles her nine-month-old son as she waits to be attended to at a Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) clinic in Mathare, Nairobi.

Despite not being a resident of Mathare, the mother of six has been visiting the clinic for primary healthcare services since 2018.

“I used to go to Kariobangi for treatment where I would spend a long time on queues and return home without drugs. At Shofco, I get free drugs,” said Halima, who lives in Kiamaiko in Huruma Estate.

The clinic in Mathare is just one of six Shofco facilities that provide affordable health services to vulnerable communities in urban slums. Shofco was founded by Mr Kennedy Odede.

For Mr Odede, this initiative came from life experiences, having lived in Kibera slum.

“The clinics were started from the idea that people should not die due to lack of access to proper health care services,” Mr Odede said last month, while speaking to CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, a programme that focuses on African non-profit leaders with localised solutions.

First clinic

Shofco established the first clinic in Kibera in 2010 with just a handful of staff and volunteers to treat communicable illnesses. By 2014, the numbers grew and it began serving between 350 and 450 patients per day.

This led to the setting up of a major facility in Kibera and another one in Mathare in 2015. With the number of those seeking treatment growing, four satellite clinics were set up in Manatha (2014), Kianda (2015), Subra (2017) and Makina (2017).

However, the satellite clinics were closed temporarily last year due to Covid-19.

Shining Hope for Communities CEO and Co-founder Kennedy Odede. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“Most Kibera and Mathare residents are low income earners and cannot afford proper medical services. Because there was no facility that offered a full range of primary health services, they would go to places like Kariobangi, Ruaraka and Pangani where services were expensive,” said Shofco Health Director Emma Ingaiza.

As Level Two facilities, the Kibera and Mathare clinics offer maternal child healthcare, nutrition, outpatient child screening and HIV/Aids testing, all which fall under health prevention and promotion.

There are also community health volunteers who conduct prevention and protection through door-to-door sensitisation campaigns besides identifying sick people for treatment and referrals.

In these clinics, patients pay Sh200 which covers consultation, laboratory tests and drugs.

Antenatal services

“Children under five years, mothers who need pre natal and antenatal services, TB and HIV/Aids patients get free services,” says Ms Ingaiza.

For Kibera residents, the setting up of the health facilities was a blessing.

“I used to go to South Kibera for treatment on a bodaboda. The roads were impassible when it rained but since the Shofco clinic was set up here, I get cheap and quality medical services,” says Ms Roseline Nekesa who has lived in Katwekera, Kibera, for 14 years.

Her sentiments are shared by Ms Caroline Akinyi, a mother of three, who has lived in Mathare since 2004.

Grace Adhiambo a community-based health worker teaching children how to wash their hands at Shining Hope for Communities centre in Kibera on March 20,2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“Before the Shofco clinic, one would have to wake up at 3am to get an appointment in other hospitals and sometimes return home without drugs,” said Ms Akinyi.

The clinics in Mathare now serve Mathare slums, Huruma, Kariobangi, Dandora, Eastleigh, Pangani and neighbouring areas like Mukuru slum and Kiambu residents, while those in Kibera serve Kibera, Kawangware, Kitengela and Lang'ata residents.

“Those who are HIV positive not only get health services here but also money, free food,” says Mr Bernard Owino who has lived in Kibera since 2014.

“As doctors, we do not send patients away. Our social work department also waives fees for those who cannot raise the Sh200 medical fee,” says Ms Caroline Asitiba, the Deputy Health Manager, Kibera clinic.

Before Covid-19 briefly slowed the numbers last year, the Kibera hospital had served over 800,000 people by 2019 with 40,000 new clients recorded every year. In Mathare, over 500,000 had accessed treatment since 2016 with an annual increment of 20 percent.

“Deaths in Kibera have greatly reduced because our community has embraced us,” added Ms Asitiba.

Health services

While Mr Ingaiza appreciates the government's efforts in improving healthcare, the fact that people come from far and wide for treatment in Shofco clinics shows their belief in the services they get from the facilities.

The government has been struggling to implement universal health coverage. It needs to embrace Shofco’s model to realise its Big Four agenda.

“The government needs to empower communities in health matters, it should invest in Level Two and Three hospitals,” advises Ms Ingaiza.

“Although we appreciate government’s efforts on building new health centers in the slums, existing infrastructure should be strengthened instead of building new ones in the informal settlements,” said Mr Odede who was last December awarded a Head of State Commendation (HSC) for his work in Kenyan urban slums during the Covid-19 period.

Shofco had installed 301 handwashing stations in 14 slums besides distributing over 400,000 bars of soap to slum residents.