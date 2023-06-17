Ciku Muiruri: My week of horror, Sh500,000 ransom and why I forgive my daughter's abductors

The man who kidnapped Erica Muiruri, daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, and Erica's friend Shannyce Agose, sent Ciku a message directing her to refer to him as “the devil”. That would be the last message he would send before he was arrested by police.

“I was actually very honest with him and gave him options. I told him I understand how the economy is and that people do crazy things when they are desperate. He wasn’t interested,” Ciku told Saturday Nation in an interview.

She says she turned to prayer following the terrifying incident that began on June 3. That day, she received a message at 8pm informing her that her daughter had been kidnapped.

Ciku Muiruri during the interview on June 15, 2023, at Regina Caeli Catholic Church Karen. Francis Nderitu Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Ciku’s daughter, Erica, and her friend Shannyce Agose, had been abducted from Rhapta Road in Westlands, Nairobi, after they had requested a taxi using the Bolt app. The abductors demanded a ransom of Sh250,000 for each of them.

"I didn't see the message until around 10pm. It was only because they mentioned them by name that I took it seriously, otherwise, I would have thought it was those Kamiti guys. So I called her cousin and asked if she was with Erica," says Ciku.

Madness began

Erica's cousin said she hadn't seen Erica. That's when the madness began, says Ciku.

"It was hard for everyone. Perhaps more difficult for my family than for me because when this whole thing started I was instructed by the police to keep things on a need-to-know basis. The only reason this became public is because I posted it because I wanted people to pray for my prayer and we were in the middle of the novena prayer and I posted it at 3am. I posted it not knowing that it would become a media frenzy," says Ciku.

Ciku says that while some have ridiculed her for her "relaxed" response to her daughter's abduction.

“The decision was borne from finding peace in the midst of turmoil, through Christ. Everybody has an opinion: Pay everything. Let her come home and this is when I decided, I have to make a decision based on what God tells me. And I did. I went into adoration and I prayed and I went to Burnt forest where they do 9 vigils throughout the night,” said Ciku.

She breaks down when she remembers the weeks when her daughter was taken from her and she did not know how or when she would get her back.

“My child is kidnapped and I go for adoration which is when they expose the Eucharist and I ask God how she is and He tells me she is okay. It’s difficult to explain to somebody who does not understand His presence. God is telling you your child is okay, are you going to argue with people that you should do something different?” she says.

On 12 June, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations posted on their social media that they had found the kidnappers of Erica and Shannyce.

The two young women, aged 26 and 27, were found at Gatukuyu in Mang'u, Kiambu County. The DCI identified the two men as Timothy Kiragu, 34, and Samuel Kipkurui, 33.

"That was pure joy. There is a chapel near our home. I grabbed my mum and my little brother and said let's go to the chapel. And I didn't even tell them what had happened, I just wanted to get down on my knees and thank God. (It was a lot to go through, I must say, and I still get traumatised every time I see her number because they used her number to communicate with me and there's a photo of her that I've saved so that when it rang overtime it would bring up her picture," Ciku recalls.

She now says she has forgiven the man who abducted her daughter.

"A year ago I wouldn't have forgiven him. I would have wished something crazy on him, but where I am now, I have empathy for him. When I pray for this guy, I don't know what brought him here and what circumstances made him do this and maybe when I prayed for him that whole week that was the reason they didn't rape my kid. I feel sorry for the guy because he is married and he has a child whom he mentioned to my daughter and they have no idea what he does," says Ciku.

She believes that her prayers led to God touching the souls of her daughter's abductors and that this may have stopped them from harming her.

Erica is still traumatised from the ordeal and has been unable to sleep through the night.

Samuel Kipkurui Ng'ang'a (left) and Timothy Kiragu. They are suspected of kidnapping Erica Muiruri and Shanice Agose at Rhapta Road in Westlands, Nairobi. Photo credit: DCI

But she believes something remarkable has also happened through her spiritual connection with her daughter.

"She says she could feel our prayers throughout the whole experience. She saw things happening to the guys (abductors) like them getting confused or getting ill," says Ciku.

Following the incident, Bolt, the online taxi hailing app, issued a statement talking of their collaboration with the police and advising riders not to take cabs that do not match details on the app.

But Ciku believes Bolt needs to do better and should not blame the victim.

"They need to do better. They shouldn't blame the victim. Yes, these guys had fake plates, so it's very disingenuous for Bolt to say it's her fault because she didn't check the plates. What am I supposed to do as a person who hails a taxi and I check the plates and they match and then you tell me it's my fault? Bolt is responsible for the safety of many people, this is not an individual that you are telling to do better, this is an organisation that needs to be held accountable by the powers that be and they need to get their systems in order so that every Kenyan who gets into a Bolt, Uber or any other taxi service is safe," says Ciku.

Bolt's Country Manager Linda Ndung'u says the company is saddened by the incident and is investigating the abduction. Bolt says the two men are not drivers for the taxi-hailing app.

Ciku Muiruri prays at the Regina Caeli Catholic Church Karen on June 15, 2023.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

"We have established that the two men behind the incident are not Bolt drivers. One was removed from the application because of a previous incident where he impersonated someone else on the app, which is illegal and we are suing him and that is one of the actions that we believe we will take," Linda says.

So how was the man allowed to use the app again after a previous impersonation incident?

“We believe a profile was rented under the application which allowed one of the men to accept the request and ferry the two young women which is an unfortunate incident. There have been various complaints from users of the Bolt application who say their safety features are incompetent, we put these issues to Bolt,” Linda says.